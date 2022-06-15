Tecumseh to play for a state title in baseball this Saturday

It all comes down to one game.
Tecumseh High School will take on Lafayette Central Catholic in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Baseball Championship Saturday.
The game will take place at 4:30PM Eastern at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
The Braves, with a record of 19-12, defeated Shakamak last weekend in Semi-State to advance to the State Finals. They are led by Head Coach Ted Thompson, who is in his fifth year of leading the Lynnville, Indiana high school team.
They take on the Knights, with a record of 26-6 and ranked third in the Class 1A Final Regular Season poll.