Tecumseh's Wood adds 5th state title to coaching resume

The Tecumseh Braves softball team is the dictionary definition, becoming just the 7th softball team in Indiana history to win back-to-back state titles. Saturday's championship win was the 5th in program history, all won under the same architect, Gordon Wood.
"Number one, I don't put the banners up there," says 17-year Tecumseh softball head coach Gordon Wood. "I go for a ride with these young ladies. They make me look good. So do my assistant coaches."
On Saturday afternoon, the Tecumseh softball team added their 11th banner to the fence at Braves Field. shutting out Caston 6-0 in the 1-A state title game, earning their 5th state title, all of them coming under hall of fame head coach Gordon Wood, who helped build this dynasty from the ground up nearly 3 decades ago.
"Me and two dads in 1995, started working our daughters and their classmates so they could win a sectional, a sectional," says Wood. "That group won a sectional in 2000. That group went to the state. From there, at that time you'd look in the stands and see and you'd see eight year-olds, 12 year-olds, 10 year-olds all dressed up in Tecumseh gear. They were excited. And their dads. I started seeing their dads coaching travel ball. And their comments were "we want our kids to go to state too. Everyone of these I've seen in the stands when they were that tall."
"Gordon comes to all of our travel ball tournaments," says Tecumseh senior third baseman Karsyn Flowers. "He is so supportive of us. No matter what. Since we were little in middle school, we started playing cub ball for him and we know how he's competitive. I used to go to all of his softball games, when there were much older girls than me and I was like "I want to be like them one day". Being there, and having those younger girls looking up to all of us, it's like "wow". Like I'm here, and those younger girls, I was in their shoes once, thinking "I want to be like those older girls playing for Gordon Wood"."
From that seed that Gordon, a few fathers and former head coach Jenny Herrenbruck planted has grown a bonafide dynasty that even confounds it's founder.
"It is mind-boggling when you look at those banners," says Wood. "Every kid that has played for Tecumseh for four years, since 2000 has went to stay one time. It might have been one time. This group gets to go twice. In 2007, 8 and 9, if you were a freshman or a sophomore, you went three times."
The secret to Wood's success is nothing new. It's equal parts hard work, desire and dedication, along with a heaping glove full of love.
"We expect them to hustle bases, run bases out, even if it's a little pop-out, you better sprint all the way down," says Wood. "I think that's grittiness. Slide hard into a base, even though you're out. We preach all year-long, of being tougher then the other team. out-hustling the other team. They ask me all the time "why do we have to run all the way down to the road and back?". I said "because I'm going to make you tougher than that other team. If you whine the whole time, you whine the whole time, but we're going to be tougher than them. We're going to be in better shape than them. We're going to lift more weights than them"."
"He knows what he's talking about," says Tecumseh junior catcher/outfielder Jenna Donahoo. "He's wise. We trust him with everything and he knows he's doing. So we just trust him and do what he says. Even if we don't like it sometimes. We do it."
"I treat them like daughters," says Wood. "I chew their butts like daughters.I pat them on the back. I give them a hug like daughters. I said "I'm sorry but I'm going to love you like daughters, too. And sometimes it's tough love."