The University of Evansville's WBB coach re-signs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — In a short amount of time, the Purple Aces Women's Basketball Program has made tremendous strides. That's why the University of Evansville has decided to keep the woman responsible for those changes around a bit longer.
After two years of improvement for the women’s basketball program here at the University of Evansville, Head Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells has just received a new contract extension.
Scherr-Wells has changed the trajectory of this program since her first season with the purple aces in 2021. Scherr-Wells has created a staggering number of wins - 11 - which marked the first double-digit win season in 5 years.
Off the court her impact has been just as important. The team GPA is up. Scherr-Wells says when her team is not on the court or studying they are out in the community giving back.