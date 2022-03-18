Thunderbolts Close in on Postseason Berth

Two years ago, the momentum of a comeback season was cruelly ripped away from the Tri-state's premiere pro hockey team. 2 years later, the Evansville Thunderbolts are on the precipice of completing their comeback.
"I think we're coming together here," says Evansville Thunderbolts Jeff Bes.
"I think we're in a great spot," says Evansville Thunderbolts captain/forward Austin Plevy.
With a spot in the playoffs just two points away, the Evansville Thunderbolts are relaxed and primed for a good run in the postseason. Just as they were two years ago, when COVID short-circuited the franchise's best season three weeks short of paydirt. After a year away, the Bolts have made up for lost time. While they aren't among the Southern Professional Hockey League's elite yet, they're a team no one wants to run into.
"We've built all year," says Bes. "There have been a lot of ups and downs, We win two, lose two, but it's made us a better team in the long run. It's taught us how to win those tight games and I'm excited about it."
"Obviously, throughout the hockey season", says Plevy, "you have some tough stretches. We've made some changes to the roster and things have been going great. Our last couple games, we've been playing really well, coming together as a team. So, I think we're exactly where we want to be at this point in the season."
The secret to Bes' squad's success is a roster mixed with tried and true veterans like former rookie of the year and league MVP Austin Plevy and rock-solid goaltender Brian Billett along with fresh blood like Brennan Feasy, a mid-season pick-up from the E-C-H-L.
"We're starting to gel together here," says Bes. "Moving forward, we're starting to get some guys back from the East Coast League and some young college kids, who are full of energy and are excited about turning pro. The guys are excited. The playoffs are just around the corner. So we're happy and excited about where we're at right now."
And where they're at is a record of 25-22-and-1 the Bolts, already equaling the franchise's best season win total. A win at home tomorrow night against arch-rival Quad City would seal up a playoff spot, with seven games to go.
"Quad City, seems like they're our nemesis this year right now," says Bes. "We battles a couple hard at the start of the season. Won there at the start of the season. It's been a little back and forth recently, and they've had the upper hand."
"Anytime you make the playoffs, says Plevy, "it's always the goal. We've put ourselves in a good position to make the playoffs. And the way the playoffs work in this league, it happens very quick. All you need is six wins to win a championship. We're getting hot at the right time. And hopefully we can take that into the playoff season."