...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Thunderbolts drop game one to Roanoke

Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

Down by a pair of goals three times, the Thunderbolts rallied to pull within a goal twice, however the Rail Yard Dawgs stayed a step again in this game, defeating the Thunderbolts 4-2 at Ford Center on Thursday night.  Evansville must now win two games in Roanoke to advance to the second round.

Evansville fell behind with only 4 seconds remaining in the first period as Gehrett Sargis made it 1-0 Roanoke.  Sargis scored once again early in the second period to make it 2-0, before Pierre-Luc Lurette responded for Evansville by scoring at 12:56 from Aaron Huffnagle and Andrew Shewfelt to pull Evansville to within a goal, down 2-1.  However, Roanoke responded in kind two minutes later, as CJ Stubbs made it 3-1 Roanoke.  Matt Dorsey bridged the gap to 3-2 with 6:14 remaining in the third period, scoring on a 2-on-1 rush unassisted, but once again Roanoke answered back as Jordan Xavier scored at 17:25 from Nick DeVito and Stephen Alvo to put the game away, 4-2 Roanoke.

Lurette and Dorsey each finished with one goal.  Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 23 of 27 shots faced in goal.  The Thunderbolts must win Game Two in Roanoke on Saturday night and win an earned Game Three on Sunday afternoon in Roanoke in order to advance to the second round.

