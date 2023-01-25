Thunderbolts pick up their pace in time for six-game homestand

The Evansville Thunderbolts are back on the high-side of the see-saw, after a bounce back weekend that saw them get back in the thick of the SPHL playoff chase.
After dropping three straight and getting outscored 18-to-7 in the process, the Bolts were tested by the schedule makers last weekend, playing three games in three nights, including back-to-back road games.
The result was 2 out of 3 victories, including an impressive one over second place Huntsville, as Evansville held the 3rd highest scoring team in the league to a single goal.
"That's a grind for sure," says Evansville Thunderbolts left winger Scott Kirton. "On the bus for two of those games too. We did our best. We put a good foot forward. I thought we could have won all of those games. So, we were happy with our weekend."
"I'm proud of the guys, the way we persevered through all of that," says Evansville Thunderbolts center Brendan Harrogate. "Travel too. Not much sleep, but we ate the right things. We got lots of fluids in us. Recovery was the biggest thing."
"It was a tough trip last weekend, boy, I tell you," says Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes. "We got into Knoxville late, early morning I should say, around 7 am, and played the game that night, got back on the bus, then got back 4 am in the morning to play Huntsville, which is a hard hockey club to play. Two out of three, we were happy with that. I think our consistency needs to get better, because when we're off, we're way off."
The Thunderbolts continue a six-game homestand with Friday and Saturday match-ups with the Macon Mayhem.