Thunderbolts push towards playoffs after historic season to savor

After losing a probable playoff berth in 20-20, then the entire following season to COVID, the Evansville Thunderbolts roared back to seize a spot in the postseason in 2022. This year the franchise has taken it's game to the next level both on and off the ice.
"If I could capture that and bottle it, I'd be a millionaire," says Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Jeff Bes.
Bes may not be a millionaire, however he's easily the most successful head coach in Evansville Thunderbolts franchise history. In the span of just 3 seasons, he's turned the team from the laughingstock of the Southern Professional Hockey League into a team to a true title contender.
"It's been enjoyable," says Bes. "I think everybody's bought in, on the ice and in the locker room has bought into what we're doing and the program we're putting together. It comes down to be competitive, hard-working and being accountable."
"We know what our identity is, and we do it to a tee when we're focused and on our game," says Evansville Thunderbolts left winger Aaron Huffnagle. "Taking it like you would every day, coming to the rink, sticking to your routine. Our identity is playing a fast game and playing for each other and try to score goals."
"We've got guts," says Evansville Thunderbolts right winger Matthew Hobbs. "We're big, tough strong. We're fast. We've got a little bit of everything. We're all excited in that room. We're all dialed in, but we know how to have some fun. So, I think we're in a good spot going into the playoffs and we have a lot to prove."
They don't have much more to prove to their fans. After winning a franchise record 31 games already this season, the Thunderbolts have turned Evansville back into a hockey town, and the proof is in the attendance numbers. The bolts are drawing better than 31-hundred fans a game , good enough for second in the league.
"The fan support has been tremendous," says Bes. "We've got the best building in the SPHL and our fans are coming around. Year, we like it. We love it! They're loud in here. We're getting up around four or five thousand fans a game right now. Players are out in the community and the fans are seeing them and saying "Hi" or "Good luck". That's something that we wanted to do. The fans are just as big a part of the team as we are. And when the fans are here and the Ford Center's rocking, our team is playing much better."
"We love the fans," says Huffnagle. "They bring good juice to the game. They're always jumping in warm-ups.They tend to get here early and they're always hanging out by the tunnel where we come out. They're a key to our success here."
"It's amazing," says Hobbs. "It's hard to put into words, honestly, when you skate out there with all the fans. Here. Not only do we have the numbers, but we've also got some enthusiastic ones. It's loud in here. It makes it fun to come out every night, every shift. It's like having a 6th man on the ice, for sure."
This weekend marks the end of the most successful regular season in franchise history. With a pair of wins, the Thunderbolts can jump into the top half of the playoff bracket, they can jump into the top half of the playoff bracket. However, it won't be easy against a Birmingham squad that will also have their eyes on a big prize.
"It's important for us, also for Birmingham," says Bes. "Birmingham is trying to be first place. So, it's going to be two hard hockey games. We match up well against them. They've beaten us in our building. We;ve beaten them a couple times in their building. They're going to be coming hard, just as much as we're coming hard. We want to get home ice. They want to get first place. When you have first play, you've got home ice through the playoffs."
"Giant weekend and just out at practice, the intensity's through the roof," says Hobbs. "Everyone's looking forward to the weekend, and we have a good little rivalry going with Birmingham. So, it's always a good little push back and forth with them and yeah I'm looking forward to it."
"It's fan appreciation day on Friday", says Bes, "so we want our fans in here, cheering us on, giving us that extra incentive to go out there and get a win for them."