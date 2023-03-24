Thunderbolts seal deal on playoff berth, beat Pensacola

The Evansville Thunderbolts are headed back to the SPHL postseason, clinching a playoff berth with their 4-2 victory over Pensacola Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Evansville rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the second period, as Connor Jean tallied a pair of goals in less than three minutes. However, the Ice Flyers struck for the equalizer later in the period, sending the game to the third tied at two.
Late in the final frame, Derek Osik took advantage of a Pensacola turnover in their own zone, scoring the go-ahead tally. Scott Kirton would tack on an empty-net goal late to seal the deal on the victory.
The win moves the Thunderbolts into the 4th spot in the SPHL's eight-team playoffs. The 3-game series with the Ice Flyers continues Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. The opening face-off is set for 7:05 pm CT.