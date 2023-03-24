Thunderbolts seal deal on playoff berth, beat Pensacola

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield,
Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson,
Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Gusty Winds...

Strong gusty winds have developed behind the back edge of the rain
this evening. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible after
the rain ends late this evening and overnight. The gusty winds
may knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ TO
NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ to noon CDT /1 PM EDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Thunderbolts seal deal on playoff berth, beat Pensacola

  • 0
Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team new logo

The Evansville Thunderbolts are headed back to the SPHL postseason, clinching a playoff berth with their 4-2 victory over Pensacola Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Evansville rallied from a 1-0 deficit in the second period, as Connor Jean tallied a pair of goals in less than three minutes. However, the Ice Flyers struck for the equalizer later in the period, sending the game to the third tied at two.

Late in the final frame, Derek Osik took advantage of a Pensacola turnover in their own zone, scoring the go-ahead tally. Scott Kirton would tack on an empty-net goal late to seal the deal on the victory.

The win moves the Thunderbolts into the 4th spot in the SPHL's eight-team playoffs. The 3-game series with the Ice Flyers continues Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. The opening face-off is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you