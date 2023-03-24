Thunderbolts seal deal on playoff berth, beat Pensacola

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson, Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&