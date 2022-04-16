Thunderbolts' Season Ends with Heartbreaking OT Loss

The Evansville Thunderbolts jumped out to a 2-0 lead through two periods in front of packed house at Swonder Arena, only to fall Huntsville 3-2 in overtime, dropping their first round SPHL series, 2-0.
The Thunderbolts got a first period goal from Cameron Cook and a second period goal from Derek Osik, as well as rock-solid goaltending from rookie Chris Janzen, as they took a 2-0 lead into the locker room after two periods.
However, Huntsville stormed back to knot things up in the third period. Then late in the first overtime period from Bair Gendunov with 4:26 left, ending Evansville's season.