Titans finally break through regional barrier, set for semi-states

It's been more than two decades since the Gibson Southern girls basketball program has breathed the rarefied air of Semi-State. However with a challenging weekend ahead, the Titans have had little time to savor it.
"It's really big," says Gibson Southern junior guard Chloey Graham.
"This one's been really exciting for us," says Gibson Southern senior guard Ava Weisheit.
"It's big time," says Gibson Southern girls basketball head coach Kyle Brasher.
The Gibson Southern girls basketball team continues to bask in the glow of their first regional title since 2002. Following up their rousing victory over mighty Memorial in the sectional title game, the Titans delivered a thrilling 71-55 come-from behind victory over their country cousins from Princeton this past Saturday night.
"Obviously, we've made it to regionals before, but we haven't been able to win it yet," says Weisheit. "That was really exciting for us. And to play a county rival was a really fun game."
"It was fun not only for our current girls, it was fun for some of our alumni, who now have players in the program," says Brasher. "We had a great showing of a bunch of our feeder girls over in Charlestown Saturday, so hopefully it keeps building that buzz and keeps building that expectation of playing for sectional championships, playing in regionals and see what can be accomplished."
This team has come a long way from where it began in November, when injuries robbed the Titans of Gabby Spink and Alexi Tucker. However, it also allowed head coach Kyle Brasher to explore his depth on the bench.
"The beginning of the season we had a lot of players out, so we didn't know what we would be like at the end of the season," says Graham. "With players and playing time and their roles."
"It was a really big challenge for us to see so many of our star players go down." says Weisheit. "Obviously, Gabby and Lexie are big scorers for us, but they're also a big part of our team off the court, as well."
"Sometimes it was like trying to put a puzzle together," says Brasher. "Who are we going to have? Who we're not going to have. But I've got to give a big shout-out to our three sophomores who come off the bench for us now. Lauryn Adamson, Nola Ravellette and Lydia Maurer they stepped up big time for us this year when we needed starter. When we needed baskets, we needed rebounds and defense. We're not sitting at 21-and-4 without those girls doing the job they did day in and day out."
An the team has only gotten stronger since Spink and Tucker returned. Now they'll be tested twice in the newly configured semi-state this Saturday at Jasper, beginning first with Corydon Central, who roll into this weekend with an impressive 25-and-2 mark.
"They've got a girls named Ava Weber, who's averaging 20 and 7, 21 and 7, something like that," says Brasher. "They've got a girl named Vaughn, who's a great shooter. We're going to have to handle the basketball. They're going to throw a variety of different defenses at us. Try to trap us, try to speed us up. So we're going to have to definitely value the basketball and put ourselves in the best position to score."
Tip-off for Gibson Southern's 3-A Semis-State showdown with Corydon Central is set for 9:30 am central time Saturday morning at Jasper High Schoole