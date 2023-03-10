Top Ranked Sacred Heart ends Owensboro Catholic's Sweet 16 run

The Owensboro Catholic girls basketball team showed a lot of heart in reaching the Kentucky Sweet 16's and advancing to the Elite Eight. However, Friday morning the Aces ran into the top-ranked team in the Bluegrass State, Sacred Heart, and ended up on the wrong side of a 67-45 loss at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Valkyries (34-3) were led by Zakiyah Johnson, who tallied a game-high 23 points, while Angelina Pelayo chipped in with 13 points and 9 rebounds. The Aces got a team-high 12 points from Hailee Johnson and 11 points from Karmin Riley.
The Aces wrap up the season with a record of 26-10.