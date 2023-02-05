Tri-State trio looks to make their mark in minors this season

With Major League Baseball's spring training set to open this week, a trio of Tri-Staters are set to continue their rise towards the big leagues. We caught up with all three before they winged their way south and west.
"It's definitely been a journey", says Los Angeles Dodgers minor league infielder and North High School graduate Cameron Decker .
"I show up and just try to play my game every single day", says New York Yankees minor league outfielder and Reitz High School alum Elijah Dunham.
"It's all sinking in too. I mean, everything just happened really fast."
Cameron Decker, Elijah Dunham, Colson Montgomery. The Tri-State's finest young baseball players all at different points in their pro careers. Decker is the youngest of the trio. Just a year removed from terrorizing the local high school diamonds as the North Huskies' star slugger, he was a late round draft of the Los Angeles Dodgers last June. He was quickly whisked off to the Arizona Rookie League, where he had to grow up in a hurry.
"When I first got out there, it was like, you're by yourself now", says Decker. "How are you going to live? How are you going to battle everyday life? And you've got baseball on top of that."
And there's been a period of adjustment there as well.
"It's the best competition I've played up against", says Decker. "Coming from high school to pro ball, it's a big jump. I had seen pitching, obviously with travel ball, that was in the upper 90's, but the consistent day in and day out. You saw guys who were dudes, they weren't like your average high school pitcher. Just getting used to that. Kind of settling in there."
Cameron saw limited action in a short season last year, but is looking to hit the ground running, when he returns to Phoenix this spring.
"I think I went to get to High A", says Decker. "That's the goal. It's obviously not going to be easy, being young, but I think if I'm consistent and stay with my work, I know what I can do. It's achievable."
While Decker is just getting his feet wet in the minors, Elijah Dunham has been grinding his way through the Yankees farm system. Going unselected coming out of Indiana University during the COVID-shortened 2020 Major League Draft, the Reitz alum has been a study in persistence. Elijah's hard work has paid off, swatting 17 home runs and driving in 63 runs for the Double "A" Somerset Patriots last year.
"Getting a chance to have a full season", says Dunham. That was my first full season with COVID and everything. It was a shortened season before. It was nice to get to play a full league season. See how my body felt. See what I need to do to be able to last that full season. So, it was a great learning experience."
However, Elijah knows that learning experience has just begun, if he wants to make it to the Show.
"I definitely think I need to continue my defensive play and keep getting better. I had huge strides last year", says Dunham. Keep getting familiar with the outfield. My whole career, I've bounced around from first and outfield. My last year in college I played a lot of first base, so I think just getting more familiar with the outfield, different angles, different steps, different reads. Just having that in my arsenal, that's what I need to work on the most."
The big club has taken notice of those huge strides Elijah has made in his short-stint in the minors, as the Yankees have invited him to their major league camp this spring to learn from superstars like of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
"It's great! It's a dream come true", says Dunham. To be with a group of guys at the beginning of the season that could potentially be on the big league team. Just getting to play with those guys, even if it's a short time, getting to learn as much as I can from them."
Still, Elijah is realistic about his goals for the upcoming season, as he continues his grind to the top.
"I'm just trying to see where I can get before the season with my development", says Dunham. "And then I'll sit down with my dad and my agent and see some goals and think about that then."
And last, but certainly not least there's Colson Montgomery. From state champion at Southridge High School to first round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2021, the prized shortstop has risen to become the top minor leaguer in the organization and one of the most coveted prospects in all of baseball.
"It's everything you worked for in the off-season", says Montgomery. "Just being a competitor, like I've always said, you're always chasing somebody, and you always want to be the best. Playing in these leagues too, you see how many good players there are. You see how good they are, and you want to just keep getting better."
Not too many were better than Colson last season, as he climbed from Low A in Kannaopolis, to High A in Winston-Salem to Double A in Birmingham, all while grabbing national headlines with a 50-game on base streak.
"Honestly, it was all kind of a blur", says Montgomery. "Every game was like, you've got to do your own thing. Everybody asks "Is it stressful?", "Do you feel a lot of pressure?", and I'm like "Yeah you do, but as a competitor, you love that stuff." I enjoyed it. Once it ended, I was kind of sad for a little bit, but I had a game the next day. You've just got to move on and do it all again."
Colson's meteoric rise has made him the constant subject of trade talk, however the White Sox are quite happy with him, so much so that, like Elijah, the Holland native got a non-roster invite to Chicago's Major League camp this spring.
"They're very excited. Really, that's all they've told me", says Montgomery. "Last year, they kind of had me on the brakes. Just letting me stay in the same place. Staying in Low A, staying in High A. But this year they're letting me off the leash. If I'm playing well, they're going to let me do my thing."
And if this past season is any indication, Colson might make it to the Windy City sooner than anyone thought. However, this young phenom is taking it as it comes.
"My goal is to start in Double A, then get to Triple A, then Anything can happen", says Montgomery. Especially if you have a good year. If you're playing good, they're going to let you play. You guys all know me, I take things in stride. Don't really want to put too much pressure on myself. Just play the game."