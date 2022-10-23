 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger will continue through Monday...

With no rain in the forecast until Monday night, moderate to
severe drought conditions will continue. Although minimum relative
humidity values will primarily remain above 30 percent, gusty
south winds will again result in elevated fire danger across the
region today. Wind speeds will be a little lower on Monday, but
with the extreme drought conditions, fire danger will remain a
concern.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Two players ejected in scuffle between Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors

  • Updated
  • 0

The Miami Heat's 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors was almost the secondary story from a game that was stopped for several minutes after a scuffle between Miami's Caleb Martin and Toronto's Christian Koloko.

After scrapping for a rebound midway through the third quarter, Martin was whistled for a foul and stood over the fallen Koloko who grabbed Martin as he got up.

Martin retaliated by bundling Koloko into the first row of the stands as fans scrambled away and players from both teams piled in to separate the two men.

Both were ejected from the game after it was stopped for several minutes while referees made their decision.

"There was a lot of plays leading up to it," Martin said afterwards, according to ESPN.

"It was a chippy game. That's typically how the game goes with Toronto. It's a chippy back and forth. But ultimately I just think that emotions were high and the game was a close game. It was back and forth. Overall, I've got to be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations."

Koloko, meanwhile, said per ESPN, "I just stood up for myself and I get ejected. That's what happened."

Losing 81-59 at the time, the scuffle seemed to rejuvenize the Raptors who embarked on a 17-2 run to make the game competitive again.

Eventually 24 points from Jimmy Butler, along with 20 from Max Strus off the bench and 17 for Kyle Lowry against his former club ensured that the Heat hung on for its first win of the season.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in Miami.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Luka Doncic inspired the Dallas Mavericks to a comprehensive 137-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Boston Celtics retained their perfect start to the season with a 126-120 victory against the Orlando Magic. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you