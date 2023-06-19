UE Athletics unveils new 'Pathway to Excellence' strategic plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville Athletics department unveiled its new strategic plan on Monday.
UE Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried unveiled the new plan for the Purple Aces Athletics Department, called "Pathway to Excellence."
"Anyone who has stepped foot on the University of Evansville campus knows that it is a special place. It was obvious from the moment I first stepped on campus in April of 2022 that the university and athletics department have the potential to do great things," Siegfried said. "In my first year as Athletics Director, it was important to analyze every facet of our department in order to orchestrate a comprehensive strategic plan that puts us on the path to success."
To create the plan, the athletics department teamed up with MRJ Advisors in a six-month process, acquiring feedback from multiple groups including coaches, faculty, staff, students, student-athletes, community members, the AD's Council, the Board of Trustees Athletics Committee and others.
As a result, six primary goal areas were established including Education, Competition, Campus and Community Engagement, Facilities, Enrollment Management, and Resources, with specific objectives for each one included in the new plan.
For more information on the plan, you can visit gopurpleaces.com or check out the PDF file below.