...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the region Thursday
evening through Friday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3
inches are forecast. Localized higher amounts in excess of 4
inches are possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding
of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UE Baseball ignites at the plate in win over SEMO

Joe Downs

The University of Evansville baseball team exploded offensively, paced by junior catcher Brendan Hord and fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom as the Aces outslugged Southeast Missouri State 14-8 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

Borgstrom would go 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI for UE, while Rumsey and Hug each had three hits to pace the UE offense.  Waggoner, making his first career start, would go 2-for-5 with two RBI, while Hord added two RBI as well.  Scherry and Roberts also had two-hit days for UE, which pounded out 16 hits.

Freshman RHP Max Hansmann (2-0) earned the win, allowing five runs on four hits in 3.0 innings of work in a scheduled short-start.  Senior reliever Jakob Meyer and graduate reliever Jarrett Blunt combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit relief while striking out five to help aid the UE bullpen.

With the victory, Evansville extends its winning streak to three games.  The Purple Aces are back at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium this weekend for a four-game series against the Bowling Green State University Falcons.

