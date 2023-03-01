UE Baseball ignites at the plate in win over SEMO

The University of Evansville baseball team exploded offensively, paced by junior catcher Brendan Hord and fifth-year outfielder Danny Borgstrom as the Aces outslugged Southeast Missouri State 14-8 at Cape Girardeau, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.
Borgstrom would go 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI for UE, while Rumsey and Hug each had three hits to pace the UE offense. Waggoner, making his first career start, would go 2-for-5 with two RBI, while Hord added two RBI as well. Scherry and Roberts also had two-hit days for UE, which pounded out 16 hits.
Freshman RHP Max Hansmann (2-0) earned the win, allowing five runs on four hits in 3.0 innings of work in a scheduled short-start. Senior reliever Jakob Meyer and graduate reliever Jarrett Blunt combined to toss 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit relief while striking out five to help aid the UE bullpen.
With the victory, Evansville extends its winning streak to three games. The Purple Aces are back at German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium this weekend for a four-game series against the Bowling Green State University Falcons.