UE Baseball Takes the Broom to Missouri State

The University of Evansville baseball team swept Missouri State clean out of Springfield Saturday afternoon, taking both ends of a doubleheader, 9-2 and 14-2.
Game one saw Nick Smith, a sophomore from Boonville, toss 6 and 1/3 innings of one-run ball, striking out seven Bears in the process.
After a slow start, the Aces bats ignited at the plate, beginning Eric Roberts, who snapped a scoreless deadlock with an RBI double in the sixth inning. An Evan Berkey two-run double in the seventh would push the Evansville lead to 3-0. Then a six-run eighth inning, capped by a three-run home run by Berkey sealed the deal on the game one victory.
Game two would see the Aces batter ex-UE starting pitcher Jake McMahill, then turn on his bullpen, led by home runs by Brent Widder and Chase Hug.
Aces starting pitcher Caleb Reinhardt tossed eight innings of strong work, striking out six in the win.
The Aces improve to 19-16 on the season and 4-2 in the MVC.