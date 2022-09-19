UE Men's Soccer off to an impressive start this season

The University of Evansville Men's Soccer team is off to a (3-0-2) start to the season. It's been a much better season than last year as last year through September the team was winless. Despite finishing in the MVC championship game, they only won four games all last year.
"Last year we were young. I think we were still a good team but couldn't find a way to win," says Marshall Ray, head coach for the University of Evansville Soccer team. "I think going through a spell like that kind of taught us, it's a grind. Consistency and sticking to the things you're good at and being simple are things that will help you get results. I think we've done that so far."
Another year for this team plus some fresh faces has been the key to the Purple Aces success thus far. The players brought in bring depth and competition, helping raise the expectations of the team.
"With the newcomers and everything like that especially Nacho and Toby, whose starting for us, came in the spring. Everyone's contributed, and all the newcomers have pushed the people who start, people who've been here and so like I said earlier our standard has been higher," says Raphaello Colasito, outside/center back for University of Evansville Soccer.
The standard has been set for this team as their fast attack can battle against any team they face. They are already one win shy of tying their total from all of last season. The goal continues to stay the same, by staying the course and taking it one game at a time, a conference championship and even an NCAA birth is in reach.
"We talk about composure and consistency and doing the same things over and over and over not letting the day or opponent dictate what we bring to training but ourselves," says Ray. "I think that's what this groups done and I think if we do that we will have an opportunity to compete in every game and hopefully at the end of the year, we have a chance at competing for a conference championship."