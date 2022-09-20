UE men's soccer suffers first loss on the year

The University of Evansville men's soccer team faced off against 19th-ranked Xavier at Arad McCutchen Stadium Tuesday night.
The Purple Aces scored first 12 minutes in on the penalty kick from Sophomore Nacho Diaz. Through six games, it was his seventh goal on the year.
Xavier would go on to score three unanswered goals in the second half to take down Evansville, 3-1.
Purple Aces (3-1-2) will head on the road this weekend when they take on 17th-ranked Missouri State in an MVC conference match on Saturday at 7 p.m.