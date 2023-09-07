UE Women's soccer earns draw with WKU

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team recorded its third shutout of the non-conference season on Thursday night, as the Purple Aces played to a 0-0 draw against visiting Western Kentucky University at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville.
UE senior goalkeeper Myia Danek (Laingsburg, Mich./Laingsburg) posted her third clean sheet of the 2023 season, recording three saves on the night. UE also used a team save to turn away a fourth WKU shot on goal in the first half to withstand an early barrage by WKU’s Kayla Martin.
Martin fired five shots in the first half, including one knocked away by UE as the Hilltoppers opened the match with an 8-2 edge in shots in the first half. Evansville was able to find its footing after halftime though, and using a deep bench rotation of players, the Purple Aces posted a 4-3 edge in shots in the second half.
“Overall, I was pleased with how we battled tonight,” said UE head coach Chris Pfau. “I felt like we hit a little rut after the Indiana match, but, tonight, we battled hard and were able to finish off the shutout, which was big for us.
“We still need to shore up things in the final third of the field on the attacking end, but I think we are getting closer, and I think that once we get one goal, more will come for this group.”
Sixth-year midfielder Nicole Benati (London, Ontario) fired a pair of shots, including one on target in the second half to lead the UE attack. Martin finished the night with six shots to lead WKU.
With the draw, Evansville finished the non-conference portion of its schedule with a 0-3-3 overall record. The Purple Aces will next enter Missouri Valley Conference play on Friday, September 15, when UE travels to Normal, Illinois to battle Illinois State. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m.