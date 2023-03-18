 Skip to main content
Undersized USI men get overwhelmed in CBI opener

usi basketball logo

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team got overwhelmed by a physically bigger San Jose State squad, losing 77-52 in the opening round of the College Basketball Invitational at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Screaming Eagles, the 15th-seed, finishes the season 16-17 overall, while the Spartans advances with a 21-13 mark.

 

USI sophomore guard Isaiah Swope paced the Eagles' attack with 16 points. Swope was seven-of-12 from the field, including a pair of three-pointers.

 

Eagles' junior guard Tyler Henry followed Swope and was the only other USI player to reach double-digits with 10 points.

 

For the game, USI shot 36.5 percent from the field (19-52) and was outrebounded, 50-25.

