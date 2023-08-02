Union County sophomore wins gold medal at Wrestling World Championships in Turkey

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Union County High School sophomore Jordyn Raney is officially a world champion.
Officials with the Union County Public Schools District say that Raney won the gold medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling (55 kg weight class) at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.
Raney went undefeated in the tournament and powered through five matches to win the championship, according to the district.
Raney won matches against athletes from around the world, including places like Egypt, Taipei, Uzbekistan, Iran, and India. Two of Raney’s opponents were former World champions and another was a former World medalist.
Additionally, the district says that Raney was the only wrestler from the United States to win a medal in the Greco-Roman event.
In addition to his gold medal, Raney earned recognition as the Team USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week for his dominating performance at the World Championships.
Raney was able to compete in the World Championships after winning first place at the USA Wrestling National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada in April.
"We’re extremely proud of Jordyn, not only for this phenomenal accomplishment, but for his outstanding work ethic and strong character," the district said in a statement. "Congratulations, Jordyn!"