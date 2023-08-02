Union County sophomore wins gold medal at Wrestling World Championships in Turkey

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Union County sophomore wins gold medal at Wrestling World Championships in Turkey

  • Updated
  • 0
Union County High School sophomore Jordyn Raney Wins Gold Medal at Wrestling World Championships

Union County High School sophomore Jordyn Raney Wins Gold Medal at Wrestling World Championships (Union County Public Schools)

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Union County High School sophomore Jordyn Raney is officially a world champion.

Officials with the Union County Public Schools District say that Raney won the gold medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling (55 kg weight class) at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.  

Raney went undefeated in the tournament and powered through five matches to win the championship, according to the district.

Raney won matches against athletes from around the world, including places like Egypt, Taipei, Uzbekistan, Iran, and India. Two of Raney’s opponents were former World champions and another was a former World medalist. 

Additionally, the district says that Raney was the only wrestler from the United States to win a medal in the Greco-Roman event.

In addition to his gold medal, Raney earned recognition as the Team USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week for his dominating performance at the World Championships.

Raney was able to compete in the World Championships after winning first place at the USA Wrestling National Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada in April. 

"We’re extremely proud of Jordyn, not only for this phenomenal accomplishment, but for his outstanding work ethic and strong character," the district said in a statement. "Congratulations, Jordyn!"

