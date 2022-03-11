University of Evansville Athletic Director Stepping Down

The University of Evansville announced Friday that Athletic Director Mark Spencer is stepping down "to pursue other opportunities". A national search will commence immediately.
The announcement comes on the heels of the men's basketball team's fourth straight losing season. The program has experienced a severe slide since shocking top ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Head coach Walter McCarty, who was Spencer's hire, was accused of sexually assaulting a former student trainer early in his second season with the Aces. After a month-long investigation, the school fired McCarty.
Under Spencer's leadership, the school did experience improvements to several athletic facilities including the refurbishment of Meeks Family Fieldhouse and German American Back Field at Braun Stadium.
"I am very proud of what I was able to accomplish during my tenure at the University of Evansville," Spencer said in a statement. "The commitment, dedication and collaboration of the entire athletic department led to incredible growth and numerous memorable accomplishments during my tenure. With that said, it is time for a new voice to lead UE Athletics, and time for a new opportunity for my family and me. I look forward to being a fan and supporting Purple Aces Athletics as they are poised for great success."
Spencer was hired as the university's athletic director in September of 2014, coming to Evansville after serving as Senior Associate Athletic Director at Oregon State.