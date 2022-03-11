University of Evansville Athletic Director Stepping Down

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Smithland Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to continue flooding well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 39.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&