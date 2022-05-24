University of Evansville hires David Ragland as new men's basketball coach

The University of Evansville has hired a familiar face as its new men's basketball coach.
David Ragland, Harrison High School and USI grad, will coach the Purple Aces next season.
Norlander says that the school will likely announce the hire later today or tonight.
Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter, who served as head coach for a season and a half before being dismissed earlier this month.
As a player at Harrison, Ragland helped lead the Warriors to the 1999 Semi-state. He played for two seasons at Missouri Southern State College, leading the team to the NCAA Division II Final Four. He would return to Evansville to play his final two seasons with University of Southern Indiana. He would lead the team in assists both season.
After graduating in 2003 from USI, he started his coaching career. After a stint with Frank Phillips College, he became assistant coach and eventually head coach of Vincennes University. From 2008-2010, he lead the Blazers to a 44-19 record.
He would serve as assistant coach at Indiana State, Bowling Green, Northern Kentucky, Valparaiso, Utah State, and was recently hired by Thad Matta for the upcoming season at Butler.
In 2018, after UE and Coach Marty Simmons parted ways, Ragland interviewed for the UE Head Coach position. It was a position that was awarded to Walter McCarty.
This past season, UE Men's Basketball finished with a 6-24 record, including a 2-16 conference record and a 8-game losing streak.
At 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a community introduction will take place at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. The event will be open to the public.