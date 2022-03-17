University of Evansville Hires Search Firm to Help Find New Athletics Director

The University of Evansville has hired a search firm to assist in its pursuit of a new director of athletics.
UE said Thursday that it had hired TurnkeyZRG, which is universally known as one of the top search firms in the sports industry, to aid in the search process.
Additionally, UE says it has formed a diverse, nine-person advisory committee that includes current and former student-athletes, faculty, coaches, administrators, and trustees. The advisory committee, along with UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, will work collaboratively with TurnkeyZRG in the national search for the University's next athletics director.
"I am confident that this advisory committee will assist in attracting an impressive pool of candidates who will focus on the student-athlete experience in competition and in the classroom, who will engage our campus, our friends, our fan base, and our community, who will build strong competitive programs, and who will support our coaches and athletics staff who build competitive skills and serve as mentors for future leaders," said Pietruszkiewicz.
Just last Friday, the University announced the resignation of former Athletics Director Mark Spencer.
That announcement came on the heels of the men's basketball team's fourth straight losing season.