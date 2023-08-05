US knocked out of Women’s World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Saline County in southern Illinois... Gallatin County in southern Illinois... Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana... Southern Posey County in southwestern Indiana... Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky... Northwestern McLean County in northwestern Kentucky... Central Union County in northwestern Kentucky... North central Webster County in northwestern Kentucky... * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 120 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrisburg to Breckinridge Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Henderson, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center, Uniontown, Ridgway, Corydon, Equality, Robards, Waverly, Omaha, Old Shawneetown and Junction. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 136 and 148. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH