US knocked out of Women’s World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Saline County in southern Illinois...
Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Southern Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northwestern McLean County in northwestern Kentucky...
Central Union County in northwestern Kentucky...
North central Webster County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 120 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Harrisburg to Breckinridge Center, moving east
at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Henderson, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center,
Uniontown, Ridgway, Corydon, Equality, Robards, Waverly, Omaha, Old
Shawneetown and Junction.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 136 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 598 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

US knocked out of Women’s World Cup after penalty shootout loss to Sweden

  • 0

(CNN) — The US’ participation in the Women’s World Cup is over, ending in the cruelest of defeats.

It was tense, the sort of match which causes the stomach to churn, but it is Sweden which progresses to the quarterfinals, stopping the two-time defending champion from achieving a historic three consecutive world titles, with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Sweden in Melbourne on Sunday.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

