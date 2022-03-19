USI Baseball Drops Twin Bill to Drury

University of Southern Indiana Baseball dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Drury University, 22-3 and 11-7, Saturday afternoon in Ozark, Missouri. The Screaming Eagles are 9-7 this spring, while Drury is 15-4 in 2022.
Game 1:
USI allowed 20 unanswered runs before falling in the opening game, 22-3. The Eagles had a brief 1-0 lead in the second inning when junior left fielder Evan Kahre tripled in sophomore first baseman Michael Conner from first.
Senior shortstop Ethan Hunter and junior third baseman Daniel Lopez added RBI-doubles in the eighth and the ninth, respectively, to conclude the scoring for the Eagles.
On the mound, junior right-hander Garrett Welchtook the loss in his fifth start of the season. Welch (1-2) allowed six runs on six hits and four walks after striking out the first three batters he faced in the opening frame.
Game 2:
USI could not hold onto a 3-0 lead and dropped the nightcap, 11-7, to end the first day of the three-game series with Drury.
The Eagles opened the game by posting a 3-0 lead in the top of the second. USI sophomore first baseman Adam Wildeman and junior leftfielder Evan Kahre had RBI-singles, while junior right fielder Ren Tachioka pushed the third run across with a sacrifice fly.
Drury responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second, tied the game in the fourth with a tally, and took the lead, 5-3, with a pair in the sixth. The Eagles bounced back to knot the game up at 5-5 with an RBI-walk by sophomore pitcher/designated hitter Trent Robinson and a sac fly by sophomore center fielder Steven Molinet.
The Panthers took back the momentum and command of the game in the eighth with a five spot and never looked back. The Eagles rallied in the top of the ninth, scoring twice, before leaving the bases loaded on an 11-7 loss.
On the mound, freshman left-hander Tyler Hutson took the loss in relief of Robinson. Hutson (1-1) allowed one run in a third of an inning on no hits and a walk.
Robinson started and departed after six-plus innings of work. He allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks. The right-hander also struck out five.
USI and Drury complete the three-game series Sunday with a noon single game in Springfield.