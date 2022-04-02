USI Baseball Earns Doubleheader Sweep with Quincy

University of Southern Indiana Baseball split a doubleheader with Quincy University Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. USI took the opening game, 5-1, while Quincy held off the Screaming Eagles in the nightcap, 5-3.
The Eagles are 12-13 overall and 1-2 in the GLVC, while Quincy is 14-11, 5-2 in the league.
In the opening game win, the Eagles struck early and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Hawks.
USI opened the scoring in the first inning when freshman catcher Cordell Coburndoubled in junior center fielder Ren Tachioka with the first run. The Eagles followed the first inning tally with a four-run second to increase the margin to 5-0.
Sophomore second baseman Alex Archuletaknocked in the second run of the game with a sacrifice fly, while senior shortstop Ethan Hunter extended the margin to 3-0 with a RBI-bunt single.
Junior left fielder Evan Kahre scored on an error for the 4-0 lead before Coburn finished up the USI scoring with his second RBI double to put the Eagles up 5-0.
The Hawks closed the gap to 5-1 in the fifth before USI senior right-hander BriceStuteville finished off his team-best fourth win of the year. Stuteville (4-1) allowed the one run on five hits and a walk, while striking out five in the complete game victory.
USI missed opportunities in the nightcap and fell to Quincy, 5-3, to end the second day of the series.
After spotting the Hawks a trio of runs in the opening frame, the Eagles rallied to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the first. USI sophomore first baseman MichaelConner pushed the Eagles first run across with a RBI-single, while sophomore third baseman Nolan Cook (Evansville, Indiana) drove in the second tally with an RBI-walk.
The Hawks re-extended the lead to three runs, 5-2, with a tally in the third and the fifth, while the Eagles squandered a bases loaded frame in the second and had a runner thrown out at the plate in the fourth, but scratched a run across in the fifth to close the gap to 5-3 when sophomore pinch hitter Gavin McLarty drove in a run with a bases loaded walk.
Quincy held off USI rallies throughout the remainder of the game as 12 Eagles were stranded on base throughout the seven inning contest.
Sophomore right-hander Parker Maddox took the loss for the Eagles. Maddox (0-2) went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on one hit and five walks in his third start of the season.