The University of Southern Indiana baseball team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon, out-slugging Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. The win improves USI's record to 15-27 overall, 6-11 in the OVC, while SIUE drops to 23-19, 6-8 in the OVC.
The long ball got the Screaming Eagles got the ball rolling in the first inning, as junior first baseman Tucker Ebest drilled a two-run blast for his team-high 10th home run of the season.
SIU-Edwardsville would tie it up in the bottom of the first, but Southern Indiana just kept swinging, putting up three runs in the top of the second, highlighted by senior outfielder Evan Kahre's RBI-single, followed by Ebest's two-run single, which gave the Screaming Eagles a lead they would not relinquish, 5-2..
USI junior designated hitter Jack Ellis increased the margin to 8-2 with a three-run drive over the right field wall. The drive was Ellis' fourth of the season.
After the Cougars picked up a pair of runs in the sixth to close the gap to 8-4, the Eagles sealed the victory with a three-run seventh to re-extend the lead to 11-4. Senior second baseman Lucas McNew had the big hit in the frame with a bases clearing three-run triple.
USI would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth to lead, 12-4, on a sacrifice fly by Ellis. The Cougars would get a tally to end the scoring before the Eagles closed out the 12-5 victory.
The Eagles and the Cougars conclude the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m. at SIUE's Roy E. Lee Field.
Following Sunday's series finale, USI finishes the four-game road swing Tuesday when it visits Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) for a 6 p.m. contest. SIU took the first meeting of the season, 16-9, in March at the USI Baseball Field.
USI baseball gets back in the winner's circle in slugfest
