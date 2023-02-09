USI baseball picked 8th in OVC preseason poll

The Ohio Valley Conference released it's preseason baseball poll and preseason all-conference teams with University of Southern Indiana senior catcher Lucas McNew being selected to the All-OVC team. The Screaming Eagles, as a team, are picked to finish eighth in the nine team conference, just ahead of former GLVC rival Lindenwood.
McNew was second on the team with a .321 batting average last season, while driving in a team-high 57 RBIs, while hitting a team-best eight home runs last spring.
USI finished 21-28 in their final season in the NCAA Division II and in fifth place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Blue Division with a 10-14 mark.
Southeast Missouri State University is predicted to win the OVC in 2023 with 16 of the 18 first place votes and 128 points. Morehead State University was forecast to place second with 100 points and the final two first place votes.
USI opens the 2023 season with a neutral site four-game series against Western Illinois University, beginning February 17 and running through February 19. The Eagles open the 2023 home schedule with a three-game series against former GLVC-foe Bellarmine University February 24-26.
USI's first OVC series is March-24-26 when the Eagles host Morehead State University for a three-game set.
2023 OVC Baseball Preseason Poll (Selected by OVC Head Baseball Coaches and Communications Directors)
1. Southeast Missouri (16 first-place votes) .....128
2. Morehead State (2) ......................................100
3. Eastern Illinois ...............................................89
4. Little Rock.......................................................86
5. Tennessee Tech .............................................78
6. SIUE ..............................................................76
7. UT Martin .......................................................41
8. Southern Indiana ...........................................26
9. Lindenwood ...................................................24
(8 points awarded for a first-place vote, 7 for second, etc. - Coaches/SID's could not vote for their own teams)
2023 Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Team
C-Lucas McNew, Southern Indiana
C-Hayden Gilliland, Tennessee Tech
1B-Jackson Feltner, Morehead State*
2B-Nick Gooden, Morehead State*
SS-Chris Worcester, Eastern Illinois
3B-Josh Ohl, SIUE
OF-Brett Graber, Southeast Missouri*
OF-Brennan Orf, SIUE
OF-Jevon Mason, Southeast Missouri
DH-Brady Bunten, SIUE*
UT-Ryan Ignoff o, Eastern Illinois*
SP-John Bakke, Morehead State*
SP-Peyton Calitir, Tennessee Tech
SP-Jackson Wells, Little Rock
SP-Eric Steensma, UT Martin
RP-Kyle Miller, Southeast Missouri*
* All-OVC Selection in 2022
Preseason OVC Player of the Year: Jackson Feltner (1B), Morehead State
Preseason OVC Pitcher of the Year: John Bakke (LHP), Morehead State