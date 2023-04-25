The USI baseball team continued it's hot streak at the plate, as they blasted former GLVC rival McKendree, 17-7, Tuesday night at USI Baseball Field. It was the fifth straight contest that the Screaming Eagles have put up double digits on the scoreboard.The win gives Southern Indiana it's fifth victory in it's last six games, wrapping up a 4-1 homestand. They're now 14-26 on the season.
USI senior second baseman Lucas McNew increased the margin to three, 6-3, when he hit a rocket off the top of the right field wall. The round tripper was his fourth of the season and the 24th of his career.
After McKendree cut the margin to 6-4 with a tally in the top of the third, USI responded with two more runs and an 8-4 advantage when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest hit his team-best eighth home run of the season, a two-run blast to right field.
USI and McKendree traded two-runs in the fifth, while McKendree closed to within three, 10-7, with a solo tally in the sixth. That would be as close as the Bearcats would come as the Eagles exploded six runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 16-7 lead.
Freshman third baseman Caleb Niehaus and Ebest capped off the frame with a RBI-triple and RBI-double, respectively. Niehaus, Ebest, and junior catcher Parker Stroh had a team-best three RBIs each in the victory.
The Eagles, who are 5-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference, returns to conference action on the road this weekend when they visit Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for a three-game series April 28-30. The series starts Friday at 5 p.m.; continues Saturday at 1 p.m.; and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.
USI Baseball stays hot at the plate, mauls McKendree
