USI bats can't keep up with Little Rock

EVANSVILLE, IN (WEVV) – Despite putting up double digits on the scoreboard, the University of Southern Indiana baseball team couldn't keep up with Little Rock, as the Screaming Eagles were outslugged by the Trojans, 14-10, Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field.
The loss drops USI's record to 15-32 overall and 6-14 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while Little Rock improves to 27-17 overall, 12-5 OVC.
The Screaming Eagles fell behind in the opening frame, as Little Rock put up three runs on USI starting pitcher Gavin Morris. However, The Southern Indiana bats ignited in the bottom half of the first inning. Senior second baseman Lucas McNew put the Eagles on the scoreboard with a two-run single, while junior right fielder Ren Tachioka tied the game with a RBI-fielder's choice and junior catcher Parker Stroh doubled in the fourth run for the 4-3 lead.
Little Rock bounced back with a second-straight inning of three runs in the top of the second to regain the lead, 6-4. The Trojans would hold the lead until the third when the Eagles exploded with a five-run frame.
USI freshman third baseman Caleb Niehaus ignited the Eagle rally by knocking in Tachioka with a bases-loaded ground out. Senior center fielder Evan Kahre put USI back into the lead, 7-6, with a two-run single before sophomore shortstop Ricardo Van Grieken doubled in the eighth run and junior first baseman Tucker Ebest finished the frame with a sacrifice fly and a 9-6 advantage.
From that point the Little Rock bats took over, scoring eight unanswered runs to post a 14-9 lead after eight innings. USI got one of the runs back in the ninth before Little Rock closed out the 14-10 decision.
USI sophomore right-hander Tyler Hutson took the loss for the Eagles in relief. Hutson (1-6) allowed five runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks, while striking out one in 1.2 innings.
The USI-Little Rock three-game series concludes Sunday with USI's Senior Day and a noon start.