The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team got off to a slow start and could never get into rhythm, could not get on track as the fell to St. Bonaventure, 80-66 Tuesday night in western New York. The Screaming Eagles dropped to 2-3 on the season. The Bonnies improve 3-2.
After the St. Bonaventure pushed the lead back to 14-9, USI surged on an 11-2 run to grab its first lead of the game, 20-16. The Eagles were a perfect four-of-four during the run, including three three-point bombs, and was led by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope with six of the points during the run to the lead.
The Bonnies would rally back before the end of the half on a 14-4 spurt and took a 30-24 lead into the locker room. Swope would lead the Eagles through the first 20 minutes with 10 points.
In the second half, the Bonnies extend their first half lead and never looked back. St. Bonaventure quickly extend the halftime margin to 14 points, 40-26, in the first three minutes before USI pulled back to within seven, 40-33, when junior guard Gary Solomon connected on a driving layup with 15:01 to play.
The seven-point deficit would be as close a USI would come the rest of the way as St. Bonaventure took the lead back to double-digits at 43-33. The Bonnies would lead by as many as 21 points in the second half (63-42) before settling for the 80-66 final.
Swope and graduate forward Trevor Lakes would lead the Eagles in scoring with 21 points and 13 points, respectively. Swope posted his career-high 21 points on eight-of-16 from the field, three-of-seven from beyond the arc, and two-of-three from the stripe, while dishing five assists.
USI falls at St. Bonaventure in Gotham Classic
