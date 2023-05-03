 Skip to main content
USI falls to Miami in run-rule fashion

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team got run-ruled for the third straight game, as Miami University (Ohio) out-slugged the Screaming Eagle 12-2, at USI Baseball Field in Evansville. USI's record drops to 15-30 overall, while Miami improves to 16-31.
 
The Screaming Eagles trailed from the start of the opening frame as the Redhawks built a 6-2 lead after the first three innings. USI cut a 2-0 first inning deficit in half with an RBI-sacrifice fly by senior catcher Lucas McNew.
 
After Miami extended its lead to 6-1 with four in the top of the third, the Eagles scored on their sacrifice fly of the game when junior first baseman Tucker Ebest  knocked in a run to cut the margin to 6-2.
 
The Redhawks would get all of the runs from the fourth inning on as they closed out the 12-2 decision.
 
Eagles senior right-hander Brady Bowling took the loss in his first USI career start. Bowling (1-1) allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits, while striking out two in 2.1 innings of work.


The four-game homestand continues with USI Alumni Weekend May 5-7 when the Eagles host the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series. Friday is 6 p.m. first pitch before the series continues Saturday with a 2 p.m. start; and concludes with Senior Day Sunday at noon.
 
The Eagles, who are 6-12 in the OVC, and the Trojans, who are 25-16 overall and 10-5 in the OVC, will meeting for the first time in the history of the two programs.  Little Rock started its week with a 12-10 loss at the University of Mississippi and has lost three of its last four games.

