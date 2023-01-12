USI men come up clutch on national tv, beating Little Rock

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team, playing in front of a prime time national television audience, ended a 3-game losing streak in thrilling fashion, beating Arkansas-Little Rock 74-67 at Screaming Eagle Arena Thursday night.
The Screaming Eagles were led by graduate forward Trevor Lakes, who racked up a 22 point, 10 rebound double-double. Sophomore guard Isaiah Swope tallied 19 points, while senior forward Jacob Polakovich chipped in with a 16 point, 14 rebound double-double performance.
The win improves the Screaming Eagles to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while Arkansas-Little Rock falls to 5-13 and 0-4 in the OVC.
USI is back in action Saturday night at Screaming Eagle Arena against Tennessee-Martin. Tip-off is set for 7:30 pm