USI men stumble late to Tennessee State

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team blew a 12-point second half lead, as Tennessee State edged the Screaming Eagles 80-76, Thursday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. USI drops to 13-11 overall and 6-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference, while the Tigers improve to 13-11 and 5-6 OVC.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Swope led all scorers with 24 points and six assists. Senior guard Jelani Simmons chipped in with 14 points. Tyler Henry and Trevor Lakes rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
USI concludes the homestand Saturday when it hosts Morehead State University for the Homecoming game at Screaming Eagles Arena. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.