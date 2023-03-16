 Skip to main content
USI men's basketball set to open CBI tournament this weekend

USI Men's basketball
Joe Downs

USI gets set for CBI showdown with San Jose State

The USI men's basketball team continues post season play in the College Basketball Invitational as the 15th seed in the 16-team tournament. They'll open up against second-seeded San Jose State Saturday at 2:30 p.m, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Screaming Eagles enters the CBI with a 16-16 overall record and completed their 31st-straight regular season with a .500 or better regular season mark (16-15) that dates back to the 1992-93 season. USI was the seventh seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament after completing first league schedule with a 9-9 mark.

USI is led by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope, an All-OVC first team selection, and senior guard Jelani Simmons with 15.6 points and 13.7 points, respectively. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes follows with 12.9 points per contest, while senior forward Jacob Polakovich, an All-OVC first team performer, is averaging 12.4 points per outing along with grabbing a team-best and OVC-leading 13.0 rebounds per game.

San Jose State continues its posts-season play with a 20-13 mark. The Spartans, who were fifth in the Mountain West Conference regular season, also advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.         

