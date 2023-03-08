 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown.

.The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end
by or before early this weekend.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

USI men's basketball team accepts bid to prestigious postseason tournament

  • 0
COLLEGE BASKETBALL INVITATIONAL
Joe Downs

The USI men's basketball team may have gone one-and-done in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, but the Screaming Eagles aren't finished yet, as the team has accepted a bid to play in the prestigious College Basketball Invitational next weekend in Daytona Beach Florida.

"A young student athlete always wants to play in the post season," said University of Southern Indiana head men's basketball coach Stan Gouard. "We knew going into this situation that was taken away from us, in terms of the rules. The NIT, as well as the NCAA. We knew there were other options out there for us. We did our part. They came forth, presented and offer to us, and we jumped on it pretty quick."

"It's prestigious," said University of Southern Indiana senior forward Jacob Polakovich. "There's going to be a lot of good schools there, and I don't think there's anything that separates us from them and I think at the end of the day, we belong in that name with all of them. I think we're going to wake up some people on the national level because of this."

"I was excited, really, because I didn't know if we were going to postseason or not," said University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jelani Simmons. "With them telling us that we're able to play in the CBI and going to Florida, it was very exciting for me, because I've never been to Florida before. It's going to be a fun experience."

"We're all excited to get another chance to keep playing," said University of Southern Indiana senior forward Trevor Lakes. "We're all happy we get a chance to stay together here. To go to a cool place like Daytona and keep playing, it's going to be a fun time."

The entire 16-team tournament field will be announced following the unveiling of the NCAA and NIT tournament brackets Sunday night.

