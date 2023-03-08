USI men's basketball team accepts bid to prestigious postseason tournament

The USI men's basketball team may have gone one-and-done in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament, but the Screaming Eagles aren't finished yet, as the team has accepted a bid to play in the prestigious College Basketball Invitational next weekend in Daytona Beach Florida.
"A young student athlete always wants to play in the post season," said University of Southern Indiana head men's basketball coach Stan Gouard. "We knew going into this situation that was taken away from us, in terms of the rules. The NIT, as well as the NCAA. We knew there were other options out there for us. We did our part. They came forth, presented and offer to us, and we jumped on it pretty quick."
"It's prestigious," said University of Southern Indiana senior forward Jacob Polakovich. "There's going to be a lot of good schools there, and I don't think there's anything that separates us from them and I think at the end of the day, we belong in that name with all of them. I think we're going to wake up some people on the national level because of this."
"I was excited, really, because I didn't know if we were going to postseason or not," said University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jelani Simmons. "With them telling us that we're able to play in the CBI and going to Florida, it was very exciting for me, because I've never been to Florida before. It's going to be a fun experience."
"We're all excited to get another chance to keep playing," said University of Southern Indiana senior forward Trevor Lakes. "We're all happy we get a chance to stay together here. To go to a cool place like Daytona and keep playing, it's going to be a fun time."
The entire 16-team tournament field will be announced following the unveiling of the NCAA and NIT tournament brackets Sunday night.