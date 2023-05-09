USI men's basketball to face Duke

The University of Southern Indiana basketball team will continue its tradition of playing top flight Division One competition, signing on to play Duke in the Duke Blue Devil Challenge in November.
Duke will host three games at Cameron Indoor Stadium (Bucknell on November 17; La Salle on November 21; and USI on November 24), while LaSalle will host a pair of contests (Bucknell on November 14; USI on November 17). Game times are to be announced.
USI was 16-17 in their first season as a Division I program, earning a postseason bid to the College Basketball Invitational and the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. USI Head Coach Stan Gouard hopes to build momentum as he returns for his fourth year at the helm of the Screaming Eagles.
Duke is coming off a 27-9 season last year, winning the ACC Tournament and earning the fifth seed in the NCAA East Regional. LaSalle reached the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament in 2023 after posting a 15-19 mark, while Bucknell was 12-20 last season and earned a trip to the Patriot League Tournament.
The full schedule for challenge is:
November 14: Bucknell at La Salle
November 17: USI at La Salle; Bucknell at Duke
November 20: USI at Bucknell
November 21: La Salle at Duke
November 24: USI at Duke
