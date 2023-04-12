USI shuts down Butler

The University of Southern Indiana softball team extended their current winning streak to three games, as the Screaming Eagles kept the Bulldogs of Butler on a tight leash, winning 4-1 in a non-conference match-up Wednesday afternoon at the Broadway Recreational Complex in Evansville.
With Wednesday's win, USI improved to 15-17 on the season. Out of the Big East Conference, Butler dropped to 15-24 overall.
USI junior first baseman Lexi Fair got the ball rolling for the Screaming Eagles on offense with a 2-run double to right-center field, opening the scoring in the first.
Junior McKenzie Bedrick and senior Allie Goodin added to the Southern Indiana pad. Freshman pitcher Raegan Gibson was efficiently effective her first career start for USI, hurling four shutout innings with three strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Gibson picked up her first career win.
The Screaming Eagles continue their four-game homestand Saturday and Sunday, taking on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Ohio Valley Conference action from USI Softball Field. Saturday's doubleheader starts at 1 p.m., and Sunday's series finale is scheduled for a 12 p.m. first pitch.
