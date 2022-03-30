USI Softball Building a Season for the Memory Books

University of Southern Indiana head softball coach Sue Kunkle already has an impressive trophy case. However she and her team added another momento to that collection this past weekend, and they're looking for more.
"Hopefully the skies the limit," says University of Southern Indiana sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair.
"I have big hopes for this team," says University of Southern Indiana junior pitcher Allie Goodin.
"I know this will be a very special ride just because of the kids that we have," says University of Southern Indiana softball head coach Sue Kunkle.
The 2022 campaign has already been a special ride for the USI softball team. A year removed from a frustrating 16-and-21 season, the Screaming Eagles have rolled into into Great Lakes Valley Conference play, winning their first eight league games, highlighted this past weekend with back to back sweeps of Truman State and Quincy, earning veteran head coach Sue Kunkle her 600th victory.
"Just us coming out and winning those games for her," says Goodin. "We knew going in it could be her 600th win and we were like "we have to win it for her". Such a special moment that we got to share with her."
"She's such a great coach so it's really cool that we were able to get her to that milestone", says Fair, "which she would have gotten to anyway, because she's got so much experience and knows what she's talking about. But it's cool that we were able to be a part of that."
"Obviously it's a milestone and that's something to be proud of", says Kunkle, "but I think it's another special moment for our program. It's not even about me. It's never about me. It's just the fact that they took just as much pride in the fact that they're a part of it."
Another milestone was achieved for the program over the weekend as sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair earned GLVC Player of the week honors, after batting .550, while knocking in an impressive 10 runs, highlighted by a game-winning 3-run home run in the final inning to seal the deal in the sweep of Quincy. However, Fair's success is more emblematic of a lineup that averages .349 at the dish with a slew of sluggers that can bash with the best.
"We're all seeing the ball really well," says Fair. "So, it may have been me this week, but there are many more people who are doing just as good as I am, if they had had the game-winning hit in other situations."
"We've kind of always had that program that's been pretty solid offensively", says Kunkle, "but I think this year it's a contagious thing. Numbers don't lie. When they see their progress happening, it just propels them to keep working and get better as we go."
USI junior Allie Goodin has been part of the Screaming Eagles bombing brigade at the plate, however her real worth is in the circle, where she is a perfect 5-and-0 on the season. The Mater Dei alum is the leader of a pitching staff that also touts a pair of freshmen in Hailey Gotshall and Josie Newman who are a combined 11-and-3 with 106 strikeouts.
"Last year we struggled with pitching just because we didn't have a deep lineup when it came to pitching," says Goodin. "And I think having those two freshmen come in and we're all so different, I think that's been effective for our wins this year."
"One thing that we really have done all season is we're using maybe two pitchers a game," says Kunkle. "Some of our pitchers are very young. We're kind of throwing them in and giving them as much experience and I think it's helped us."