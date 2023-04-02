USI softball earns doubleheader split, series win over UT Martin

The USI softball softball team took a hard-fought series win, splitting Sunday's doubleheader with Tennessee-Martin Sunday at the USI Softball Field. The Screaming Eagles dropped game one 5-0, but bounced back to beat the Skyhawks 8-2, securing the Ohio Valley Conference series victory.
The Screaming Eagles improved to 12-15 overall and claimed fourth place in the OVC with a 6-5 conference record. The Skyhawks are 12-16 this season with a 5-6 mark in the OVC after Sunday's action.
In game one, the Skyhawks grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth inning, tallying two runs off three hits and a couple of productive outs in the inning. Two innings later, the Skyhawks continued to be aggressive at the plate against Gotshall. After the first two batters reached and then two consecutive outs, UT Martin freshman Jordyn Hustey hit a three-run home run to give UTM a 5-0 advantage, which held the rest of the way.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Southern Indiana found early momentum in the bottom of the first inning after getting the first two hitters on base. USI went on to score two runs, including one off an RBI single from senior infielder Rachel Martinez.
The Screaming Eagles claimed a 3-0 lead in the second inning. With two outs and two on, senior Allie Goodin brought in a run with a hit to right field.
UT Martin got one run back in the top of the fourth inning on a solo home run by graduate senior Kaitlyn Kelley, but USI responded with two runs in the home half of the fourth and took a 5-1 lead to the fifth.
USI increased its advantage to 8-1 in the fifth inning. Junior Mackenzie Bedrick recorded an RBI base hit, and Goodin stroked a two-RBI double to the alley.
The Screaming Eagles return to action at USI Softball Field Tuesday for a midweek doubleheader against Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. First pitch Tuesday is at 3 p.m.