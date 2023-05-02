USI softball falls to Austin Peay in shutout

University of Southern Indiana softball team showed some rust, coming off a week-long layoff, getting shutout by Austin Peay 8-0 in a non-conference game at USI Softball Field Tuesday afternoon.
Austin Peay grabbed the early lead on Lexi Osowski-Anderson three-run home run off Southern Indiana starting pitcher Josie Newman, giving the Governors a 3-0 lead.
At the plate, for USI, senior first baseman Allie Goodin hit her Ohio Valley Conference-leading 15th double, and freshman Lavin Osborne recorded her first career hit on Tuesday.
Newman was charged with the loss, moving to 14-10 this season. Newman went three innings, giving up four runs – three earned – with a strikeout. Freshman Kylie Eads pitched the last two innings and allowed four runs.
Southern Indiana dropped to 18-21 overall with Tuesday's loss. USI heads into the final weekend of Ohio Valley Conference action with an 11-9 conference record, sitting in fourth place in the standings. With Tuesday's victory, Austin Peay improved to 25-20 this season and heads back into conference action in the Atlantic Sun this weekend.
The Screaming Eagles conclude the regular season this weekend when USI hosts Tennessee Tech University Saturday and Sunday from USI Softball Field. First pitches for Saturday's doubleheader and Sunday's series finale are at 12 p.m.