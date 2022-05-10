 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor
flooding is now expected at Newburgh and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 40.5 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

USI Softball gets set to NCAA regionals this week

  • Updated
  • 0
USI Softball Champs
Joe Downs

The USI softball team continues to soar in the postseason, adding a tournament title to their GLVC regular season crown this past weekend, with much bigger prizes on the immediate horizon.

It wasn't easy, but Southern Indiana kept their appointment with destiny, knocking off Maryville, Lindenwood and then the University of Indianapolis at the conference tournament in East Peoria over the weekend, Led by pitcher Allie Goodin, who overcame a rocky performance in the tournament opener to shut down the number 3 team in the Nation, UIndy 1-0, earning not just another trophy, but the right to host the NCAA Midwest Regional later this week.

"Honestly, coming into Sunday I was a nervous, because I didn't my best game on Sunday", said Goodin, "but I knew that my defense was going to have my back and I knew that we we would pull through in the end. I did have nerves but knowing that my team can pick me up on defense and offense, it's just a great feeling."

"I was a little nervous", said University of Southern Indiana sophomore outfielder MacKenzie Bedrick, "but I knew that all of our defensive players had come to play and all of our offensive players were going to their job.

We really believe in AG pitching out there and we really believed in all the coaches."

"Knowing that we had two really, really tough games the last day," says University of Southern Indiana head coach Sue Kunkle. "Lindenwood and then Indy, two of the best teams in the conference. That was going to be a tough day for us, but found a way. We just kind of have the gas pedal down and we're just going."

The Screaming Eagles open regional tournament play Thursday afternoon at 2:30 at the Broadway Recreational Complex.

