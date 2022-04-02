USI Softball Sweeps Rockhurst on Pair One-Run Victories

University of Southern Indiana Softball picked up a pair of walk-off victories Saturday at the USI Softball Field as the Screaming Eagles swept a Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheader against visiting Rockhurst University, winning game one, 5-4, and game two, 3-2, in nine innings.
In the opener, USI rallied from a 4-1 deficit to earn its 11th consecutive victory. Junior pitcher/designated player Allie Goodin hit a three-run bomb over the fence in left-center to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Hawks has scored four times in the top of the fifth to build the 4-1 lead. Goodin, who was 2-for-3 in the game, put the Eagles up, 1-0, with an RBI-single in the fourth.
The Eagles (24-8, 10-0 GLVC) capitalized on an error to lead off the home half of the seventh inning as senior pitcher/designated player Katie Back found herself on second base with no outs. Freshman infielder Hannah Long came in to pinch-run for Back and scored three batters later when sophomore catcher Sammie Kihega hit a two-out, bloop single over the first base bag.
Kihega, who was a combined 3-of-6 on the day with the game one-winning RBI, raced down the line before diving into first base to ensure she beat force-out throw at the bag.
Back (5-1) got the win in the circle after giving up just one hit with four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.
Neither team could get much going early in the second game, but a solo home run by junior shortstop Maya Gallagher in the top of the fourth inning put the Hawks up, 1-0. Gallagher also had a three-run home run in the fifth inning of game one.
A lead-off double by Kihega got the Eagles going in the bottom of the fifth inning. Back followed with a pinch-hit double to opposite field to push the game-tying run across the plate.
Rockhurst (12-18, 6-8 GLVC) used a solo home run off the bat of senior designated player Emily Clark to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning and looked like a lock to forge a split on the day as it had the Eagles down to their final out with no runners on base in the home half of the ninth inning.
Kihega, however, drew a two-out walk to keep USI's hopes alive before being taken out of the game for a pinch-runner. Freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall followed with a pinch-hit double that put runners at second and third for senior third baseman Mary Bean.
Bean, who was a combined 3-of-6 on the day, rewarded the Eagles with a hit into left field that scored both runners and gave USI its 12th consecutive victory.
Freshman pitcher Josie Newman got the win in the circle for the Eagles. Newman (7-3) gave up two runs off six hits in nine innings of work. She racked up 12 strikeouts and did not issue a walk on the day.
USI returns to action Sunday at noon when it hosts William Jewell College in a GLVC doubleheader at the USI Softball Field. The Cardinals (10-20, 4-10 GLVC) dropped both games of a conference twin bill to No. 5 University of Indianapolis Saturday in Indianapolis.