USI Softball wins back to back elimination games to advance to Championship Saturday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, and Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, and Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 39.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

USI Softball wins back to back elimination games to advance to Championship Saturday

  • 0

The USI softball team racked up a combined 19 runs off 30 hits as the No. 10 Screaming Eagles survived a pair of elimination games Friday to advance to the championship round of the NCAA Division II Midwest Region #1 Tournament at the USI Softball Field.

Junior pitcher/designated player Allie Goodin went a combined 5-for-7 at the plate with three home runs,  two doubles, five runs scored and six RBI as the Eagles defeated Lindenwood University, 10-1, in the opening game before defeating Drury University, 9-3, in the nightcap.

USI  (45-11) faces Saginaw Valley State University in the championship round Saturday, with an updated time of 10 a.m. due to the threat of rain in the Evansville area Saturday afternoon.

USI wasted little time getting on the board as a bases loaded walk to junior shortstop Jordan Rager in the top of the first put the Eagles on the board for the first time in the regional.

Rager put USI up, 2-0, with an RBI-double in the third and came around to score the Eagles' third run on an RBI-single by junior second baseman Rachel Martinez two batters later.

Goodin's three-run bomb, in the fourth made it, 6-0, while sophomore first baseman Lexi Fair and Goodin hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth to give the Eagles an 8-1 advantage. Fair had an RBI-double in the seventh before scoring on an error moments later to give USI a nine-run cushion.

Goodin (14-3) earned the win after giving up just one unearned run off three hits in five innings of work.

After spotting the Panthers a two-run cushion in the top of the first inning, the Eagles rallied with four tallies in the home half of the first to flip the margin in their favor.

Fair had an RBI-single to put the Eagles on the scoreboard, while a two-run double by sophomore catcher Sammie Kihega put the Eagles in front 3-2. Kihega scored USI's fourth run moments later thanks to an RBI-double by Martinez.

Martinez gave the Eagles a three-run cushion with an RBI-single in the third, while Fair had an RBI-double in the fourth to give USI a 6-2 lead.

Drury cut into USI's advantage with a tally in the bottom of the fifth, but a two-run triple by freshman outfielder Kennedy Nalley gave USI a commanding 8-3 advantage. Goodin hit a solo home run in the sixth to cap off the Eagles' monster day at the plate.

Freshman pitcher Josie Newman got the complete-game win in the circle after giving up three runs off eight hits in seven innings of work. Newman (15-3) finished with four strikeouts in the win.

USI takes on Saginaw Valley State Saturday in the championship round of the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament. The Eagles, who lost to the Cardinals, 1-0, Thursday afternoon, will have to win twice in order to advance to the NCAA II Midwest Super Regional, which is May 19-20.

Recommended for you