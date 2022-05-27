USI Softball's sweet season comes to sour end in D-2 World Series

USI Softball saw its super season come to an end Friday with a 12-5 loss to top ranked University of Texas at Tyler in the elimination bracket of the NCAA II Softball Championship.
The No. 10 Screaming Eagles (49-13) railed from a pair of two-run deficits to take a brief 5-4 lead in the fifth inning, but the Patriots responded with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a commanding 12-5 lead.
UT-Tyler (46-9) scored twice in the last half of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but the Eagles responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third frame as junior pitcher Allie Goodin had a sacrifice fly before senior designated player/pitcher Katie Back drove in the tying run with an RBI-single.
After the Patriots scored runs in the bottom of the third and fourth frames, USI roared back with a three-run fifth to take a 5-4 advantage. Back had a two-run triple to tie the contest at 4-4, while sophomore catcher Sammie Kihega put the Eagles on top with an RBI-single.
UT-Tyler, however, scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead and steal momentum from the Eagles.
Freshman pitcher Hailey Gotshall was charged with the loss after giving up four runs off four hits in an inning of work. She ends the season with an 8-1 record.