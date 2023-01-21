Despite staging late rally, University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball team came up short to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, falling 78-69.
Later in the first quarter, Southern Indiana began attacking downhill aggressively, earning trips to the foul line. The assertiveness from USI forced SIUE into early foul trouble. The Screaming Eagles made nine trips to the charity stripe in the first quarter, knocking down seven free throws. SIUE led 18-16 after the opening 10 minutes.
Saturday's result moved USI's record to 9-10 overall and 3-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while SIUE improved its record to 6-13 on the season and 5-3 in OVC games. Both teams sit in the middle of the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The coming week will mark the halfway point of the Ohio Valley Conference season.
Southern Indiana will return home to Screaming Eagles Arena next Thursday for the Screaming Eagles' second go-around against Eastern Illinois University at 5 p.m.
USI women come up short at SIU-Edwardsville
