 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

USI women come up short at SIU-Edwardsville

  • 0
usi basketball logo

Despite staging late rally, University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball team came up short to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Saturday afternoon, falling 78-69.
 
Later in the first quarter, Southern Indiana began attacking downhill aggressively, earning trips to the foul line. The assertiveness from USI forced SIUE into early foul trouble. The Screaming Eagles made nine trips to the charity stripe in the first quarter, knocking down seven free throws. SIUE led 18-16 after the opening 10 minutes.
 
Saturday's result moved USI's record to 9-10 overall and 3-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while SIUE improved its record to 6-13 on the season and 5-3 in OVC games. Both teams sit in the middle of the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The coming week will mark the halfway point of the Ohio Valley Conference season.
 
Southern Indiana will return home to Screaming Eagles Arena next Thursday for the Screaming Eagles' second go-around against Eastern Illinois University at 5 p.m.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you