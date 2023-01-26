USI women come up short in overtime against first place Eastern Illinois

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball battled first-place Eastern Illinois University to overtime, where the Screaming Eagles finally fell to the Ohio Valley Conference-leading Panthers came away with the 67-62 win.
Southern Indiana sophomore guard Vanessa Shafford paced the Screaming Eagles in the contest with a career-high 24 points and a career-best six triples. Hannah Haithcock's tallied 21 points, while Meredith Raley finished with 11 points.
USI drops to 9-11 overall and 3-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Eastern Illinois improves to 17-3 on the season and 9-0 in the OVC.
USI next travels Martin, TN Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off against the University of Tennessee at Martin.