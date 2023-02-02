 Skip to main content
USI women fall at the wire to Tennessee State

The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team suffered another Ohio Valley Conference heartbreaker, losing to Tennessee State University 59-55.

The Screaming Eagles were led on the evening by Meredith Raley's, career high 23 points. Ashlynn Brown chipped in with 12 points.
 
The loss drops Southern Indiana's record to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in the OVC. Tennessee State is now 8-13 overall record and 4-7 mark in conference play, moving ahead of USI in the OVC standings.
 
The Screaming Eagles continue the homestand Saturday against Morehead State at 1 p.m.

