USI women fall at the wire to Tennessee State

The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team suffered another Ohio Valley Conference heartbreaker, losing to Tennessee State University 59-55.
The Screaming Eagles were led on the evening by Meredith Raley's, career high 23 points. Ashlynn Brown chipped in with 12 points.
The loss drops Southern Indiana's record to 9-13 overall and 3-8 in the OVC. Tennessee State is now 8-13 overall record and 4-7 mark in conference play, moving ahead of USI in the OVC standings.
The Screaming Eagles continue the homestand Saturday against Morehead State at 1 p.m.
