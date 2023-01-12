USI women fall late to Little Rock

The University of Southern Indiana Women's basketball team led for much of the second half, but a late scoring drought doomed the Screaming Eagles to 47-44 Ohio Valley Conference loss to Arkansas-Little Rock Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena.
Vanessa Shafford led the way for the Screaming Eagles with 10 points and eight rebounds. Ashlynn Brown chipped in with eight points with six rebounds. Lexie Green tallied six points and eight rebounds off the bench.
The loss dropped USI to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the OVC. Little Rock improved to 8-8 on this season and 5-0 in conference play.
The Screaming Eagles are back at home Saturday at 5 p.m. when they play host the University of Tennessee at Martin.